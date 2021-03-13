Elizabeth “Liz” Dettling Moreno, author of Psalms of Motherhood and other Reflections, will be at the Main Branch of the Wharton County Library, 1920 N. Fulton Street, on March 23 at 6 p.m.
She will share thoughts on her life experiences and the power of prayer, faith and hope. Moreno will sign copies of her new book that was released Jan. 19 by FWP Publications, Columbus, Ohio.
