The awarding of the Rev. Michael K. Paul’s doctoral degree will not soon be forgotten at St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church in Wharton. Not only was the event well attended by his parish family, but Fr. Paul’s own family and friends from far and wide joined in the festivities on Saturday, Aug. 14.
Local and native dishes were served and music was played during the afternoon event that included various stories being told.
Interested in the reason for declining youth involvement in churches large and small, Fr. Paul examined as his thesis the role of transformational leadership in preparing youth to be church leaders.
His studies began at Azusa Pacific University when he was serving a parish in San Diego Calif., and North Dakota, culminating in the final research and submission to Bethel University after he moved to Texas in 2019. His dissertation has been published in book form and is available on Amazon, and Barnes and Noble.
A special celebration guest, Jane Hooley who traveled from Philadelphia, Penn., talked about Fr. Paul and his pursuit of education. She met Michael after her teaching position ended in Somalia after which she went to Nairobi, Kenya, and a time of discernment.
In May 1976 she joined The Association of Christian Resources Serving South Sudan (ACROSS) where she taught accounting at Juba Commercial Secondary School in Juba, South Sudan.
The middle school-aged youngster knocked on her door one day, looking for work, and she kept him busy in her yard and around the house until he was able to find a job. Hooley eventually learned that he was a refugee with a gift for gardening when he planted a garden behind her house and a mango tree, still flourishing, in her front yard.
Her eight and one-half years in Africa were memorable, unforgettable even, she said.
Hooley described her first day of teaching like this: “School started on July 18, but my room had very few students. As one student told me, ‘That is the day they start back to school – for some that was a three-week trek by foot, carrying their locker and bedroll. Then, when they could get a lorry (truck), they would travel to the Nile River where they took third-class passage on the ferry, often only having room to stand for the several-day trip to Juba,’” the capital of South Sudan, from which Fr. Michael hails.
Achieving one’s dream of being educated to the highest level possible often involves a “journey,” both figurative and literal, she said. Fr. Paul’s experience is proof of that, Hooley added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.