Sivells Elementary School PTO held Sweets with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Guests enjoyed lots of holiday fun that included treats, games, crafts, and pictures with Santa. PTO officers Kay Gilley, Nicole Antone, Chassidy Speaker, and Madison Wilson, along with Creative Care director Katie Metting made significant contributions to the event, along with Sivells and Wharton ISD staff members.
Contributing to the event were Tractor Supply Company, Berkeley Eye Center, Ethos Energy, Radio Shack, Burger King, Junior's Smokehouse, Milam Donut Shop, Mary Kay by Sherry Shelton, Montgomery Gallery and Frame, Selections on the Square, Cuevas Mexican Restaurant, Grand Buffet, KJ Inflatables, Wharton H-E-B, Texas Kieler Bees, Staudacher Farms, and Wharton Feed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.