The Plaza Theatre, on Monterey Square in Wharton, will be holding open auditions for the third production of its 2019-2020 season – Driving Miss Daisy. Both stage actors and technical crew members are encouraged to attend these open auditions on Sunday, Dec. 15 and Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Interested individuals are asked to have a one to two-minute monologue prepared and only need to attend one of the two audition sessions. Registration takes place in the lobby of the Plaza at 6 p.m.
About the Show: The place is the Deep South, the time 1948, just prior to the civil rights movement. Having recently demolished another car, Daisy Werthan, a rich, sharp-tongued Jewish widow of 72, is informed by her son, Boolie, that henceforth she must rely on the services of a chauffeur. The person he hires for the job is a thoughtful, unemployed black man, Hoke, whom Miss Daisy immediately regards with disdain and who, in turn, is not impressed with his employer's patronizing tone and, he believes, her latent prejudice. But, in a series of absorbing scenes spanning twenty-five years, the two, despite their mutual differences, grow ever closer to, and more dependent on, each other, until, eventually, they become almost a couple.
Performance dates for Driving Miss Daisy will be Feb. 7-16, 2020. More information about these and other auditions, visit www.whartonplazatheatre.org.
