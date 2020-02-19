The Wharton County Historical Commission (WCHC) recently released its annual report from 2019, including dates for meetings this year.
According to information provided to the Wharton County Commissioners Court, Patricia Blair, who is the chairperson for the WCHC, said their February meeting is planned Monday, Feb. 24 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. It will be one of three meetings at the church this spring. Beginning in May, WCHC meetings will be held at the restored Southern Pacific Depot. They will continue here until October.
All meetings begin at 6 p.m.
In the report, among the accomplishments the WCHC said it achieved were historical cemetery designations for Newgulf Campo Santo and Wharton Hispanic Cemetery.
Other accomplishments included formation of a working relationship with Hesed House to provide monthly history talks; formation of a non-profit 501C3 called the Wharton County Heritage Partnership that the organization told commissioners would preserve endangered historical properties in the county; and active website and Facebook pages.
The annual report for 2019 had the meeting date, the site, the host(s), and program.
They are as follows:
• Feb. 25, hosts A.C. and Marilyn Shelton; Program Ray and Renee Roberson, gave program on restoration work at 1854 County Jail;
• March 25, hosts Merle Hudgins and Sarah H. Montalvo; Program “Local Area Bricks” by Merle Hudgins, David Algayer, and Leon Macha;
• April 22, hosts Linda Bubela and Larry Sitka; Program Discussion on Hopper Elementary School and Wharton ISD’s plans for it;
• May 20, hosts Pat Blair and Tony Bone; Program Tour of historic Harrison home, 209 East Caney Street;
• June 24, hosts Cardenas family, Willie Giles and Lydia Holmes; Program William and Trisha Loocke;
• Aug. 26, hosts Debra and Noe Medina; Program Medinas gave history of building and restoration process, David Bucek, Jr. addressed group about possible alternative uses for Minnie Mae Hopper Elementary School;
• Sept. 23, hosts Cathy and Joe Pennington; Program Stephanie Konvicka talked about Hesed House programming;
• Oct. 28 (annual meeting), hosts Members and WCHC; Program Susan Davenport “Madonna of the Trails statues.
• Nov. 6-7, chair attended Texas department of Transportation/Texas Historical commission/TAM workshop in Fredericksburg on building museum exhibits featuring roadways and roadway sites.
