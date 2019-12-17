Martin Anthony Guzman, 48, of Wharton, passed away on Friday morning, Dec. 13, 2019 at a Wharton care center following a lengthy illness. He was born Feb. 19, 1971, in Richmond to the late Richard Guzman,Sr. and Carol Ramirez Guzman Rojas. Martin was raised in Wharton and graduated from Wharton High School with the Class of 1989. Martin was disabled at a young age, he enjoyed drawing cartoons and collecting Star Wars and Star Trek action figures. He was an avid Texans fan and loved being around his family. Most Sunday mornings he could be found in the front pew at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. He is survived by his sister Linda Jewell and husband Dan of Mesa Ariz.; rothers: Richard Guzman, Jr. and wife Gabby of Wharton, Alfred Guzman, Sr. and wife Maria of Wharton, and Joseph Guzman and wife Amy of Sugar Land; and nieces and nephews: Alfred Guzman, Jr., Carlos Guzman, Michael Guzman, Richard Guzman, Mateo Guzman, Victoria Guzman, Shannon Jewell, and Alec Jewell; and many friends. Visitation was held Sunday, Dec. 15 at Wharton Funeral Home after 5 p.m. A rosary was recited on Monday, Dec. 16 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian burial and rite of committal at 10 a.m. Burial was in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www. whartonfuneralhome. com.
Martin Anthony Guzman
