Last month, the East Bernard High School yearbook staff was recognized by Balfour Yearbooks with the featured recognition for its outstanding contribution to scholastic journalism.
The East Bernard High School yearbook is featured in Balfour’s 2020 Yearbook Yearbook. The yearbook adviser is Lauren Haedge.
“Congratulations on creating a book that documents the history of your school while telling the unique stories of your students,” said Mark Goshgarian, general manager of Publishing and Digital Assets. “Your inclusion in this 34th edition of The Yearbook Yearbook allows your outstanding work to serve as inspiration for staffs across the nation.”
Yearbooks published by Balfour for the 2018-19 school year were evaluated in one or more of the following areas: theme development, layout design, photo content, secondary packages and cover design. The 2020 Yearbook Yearbook showcases 2019 yearbooks. East Bernard High School’s inclusion in the 2020 Yearbook Yearbook reflects their commitment to journalism excellence and creativity. Balfour said it honors fewer than 5 percent of yearbook staffs with this distinction.
“This is in addition to our previous recognition and nomination to be a National Sample selected by Balfour,” Haedge said. “Even though we are Distance Learning, the yearbook staff continues to work hard and we are thrilled to see these successes.” ‘
Haedge said the designers of these East Bernard spreads were Raegan Greak (senior and co-editor in chief of the 2020 yearbook), Hailey Henry (senior and editor of the sports section) and Sophia Webb (editor in chief of the 2019 yearbook).
This year’s staff members are: Co-Editor in Chief Raegan Greak; Co-Editor in Chief Chloe Faltysek; Sports Editor Hailey Henry; Lifestyle/Academics Editor Kendall Araguz; Junior High/Elementary/Organizations Editor Caroline Kunz; People Editor Emma Potts; Business Manager Libby Hancock; Business Ad and Index Manager Julia Coker; Designers Carson Kubicek, Kyleigh Longoria, Alaina Henderickson, Madison Crist, Breanna Boettcher, Emma Alexander, Kenadi Domel, Emma Logan and Keatan Fortenberry; and Adviser Lauren Haedge.
You can view the 2020 Yearbook Yearbook online through a PDF at the following address: http://issuu.com/balfour/docs/2020_yearbook_yearbook?fr=sZDBjZDUzODI1
East Bernard is on pages 158-159.
