There was one seat up for election for the East Bernard Board of Aldermen.
It included incumbent Marvin Holub, who is the mayor. His challenger was John Kopycinski, who is the mayor pro-tem.
Holub had 621 votes compared to Kopycinski’s 521 votes.
There were 1,181 votes cast in this election.
Holub received 54.38 percent of the vote.
East Bernard voters also cast their ballots for a city proposition that ensures a portion of sales tax revenue s allocated for the maintenance of streets. This prop goes before the voters every four years. This year in early voting, there were 886 votes for as compared to 256 votes against.
City of Wharton
There were two posts up for grabs for the Wharton City Council.
It included the mayoral between incumbent Tim Barker and challengers Steven Roberts and Marie Johnston.
Barker had 1,479 total votes.
Roberts had 666 votes and Johnston 351 votes.
There were 2,644 votes cast in this election.
Barker garnered 59.25 percent of the vote.
There was also the At Large, Place 6 seat between incumbent Alice Heard-Roberts and challenger Larry Pittman.
Heard-Roberts had 1,341 votes to Pittman’s 1,099 votes.
There were 2,644 votes cast in this election. Heard-Roberts received 54.96 percent of the vote.
