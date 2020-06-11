In its Monday, June 8 report, officials with the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said there were two new positive cases of COVID-19 and four new recoveries.
One was a female (20-30 years) from Wharton, and a male (50-60) from El Campo.
The OEM said one previous active case reported in Wharton County was now being reported in a neighboring county. The total who had tested positive for COVID-19 was 74, and 42 cases who had recovered, and one death.
WC had 31 active COVID-19 cases, as of June 8.
In its Friday, June 5 report, the OEM said there were four new positive cases. There were two (gender and age unknown) from El Campo, and one each from Wharton (male (50-60 years) and Hungerford (female (20-30).
