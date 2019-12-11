Hundreds of people will be congregating along a route for the annual East Bernard Christmas Parade, with this year’s theme being “A Camo Christmas.”
There will be more than 20 entries for the parade, which will be held Thursday, Dec. 12 beginning at 7 p.m. Following the parade, there will be a Christmas Light Contest for residents who have already registered with the East Bernard Chamber of Commerce. The winner will receive a cash prize of $100 and a sign to display in their yard. Also after the parade, Santa Claus plans to make a stop at East Bernard City Hall, 704 Church Street, to visit with children and have photos taken with him.
According to the City of East Bernard, participants will begin lining up for the beginning of the parade on College Street. The parade route then has participants going out to SH 60 (South Dill Street) where they will make a right. When they arrive at the four-way stop at SH 60 and US 90 Alternate, they will make another right and go down to Leveridge Street, where the parade will conclude.
Law enforcement officers with the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office and the Precinct 2 Constable’s Office will be present during the parade.
