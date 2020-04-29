The earliest high school sports will be played again will be in August when volleyball season begins.
Following an Executive Order issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday, April 17, all Texas schools would remain closed through the end of the 2019-20 school year. Abbott followed the guidelines set by President Donald Trump and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when he made the announcement.
The University Interscholastic League (UIL) followed suit announcing athletic events for the rest of the year would be suspended April 17. The UIL had attempted to hold out, pushing the date for a restart further and further out. But with schools closed, the choice was made for them.
“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” UIL Executive Director Charles Breithaupt said. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”
“Sad for all athletes across our state especially our seniors,” East Bernard Athletics Director Wade Bosse said. “(We’ll) have to chalk it up to one of those life lessons. (A) very tough one.”
There was an “Item Pick Up and Drop Off” event on Thursday, April 23 set up a different locations such as the bus ramp, steps of the high school, cafeteria, the fieldhouse and the Pullin Gymnasium to give all students the opportunity to pick up personal belongings, or items that needed to be returned to the school.
Personal items in an individual classroom, would remain in the classroom until further notice, according to EBISD.
“It was good to see everyone interact again,” EBHS Principal Jay Janczak said in a video that was updated on the EBISD website five days later on Monday, April 28. “We’re all on the same page, we’re ready for this to be over with and ready to get back to school.”
The East Bernard softball team with six seniors seemed to be on a collision course with district rival Danbury, which made it to the state semi-final last year. The Brahmarettes’ track team last year finished second at the Class 3A State Championships in Austin and the athletes won’t get the opportunity to better that mark.
East Bernard will not have a sports banquet this year. While EBISD administrators are trying to come up with ways to honor their athletes, outside the football field on Leveridge Street, all springs sports have been recognized with their own banner.
With senior athletes not able to play spring sports, current juniors are now being impacted by future cancellations. Another sports EB teens have excelled in is 7-on-7 football, but it will not be played this year with the cancellation of the state tournament.
With the UIL suspending athletics for the rest of the year, EBISD coaches now must wait for more guidance. Offseason athletic programs normally start-up, once school ends. Now with schools closed, it’s unsure when, and if, that will happen this year.
To get updated information on athletics, visit the East Bernard ISD website at http://www.ebisd.org.
