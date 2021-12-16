Commissioners seek COVID grant to help city

Meeting Monday morning in their final session of Wharton County Commissioners Court for 2021, the commissioners unanimously approved each item on their agenda, including the application for nearly $30,000 in COVID relief funds on behalf of the City of Wharton.
County Judge Phillip Spenrath explained that the Houston-Galveston Area Council has $29,517.84 in COVID relief funds available to Wharton County to use or to distribute to any governmental agency within its boundaries. Since the county has already used other sources to cover its COVID expenses, it is acting as a conduit to funnel funds to the city.
“This will help cover overtime expenses for their EMS department,” he said, noting that the city has expenses well beyond that amount.
Among the 37 agenda items considered by the court, the commissioners approved promoting Chief Deputy Russell McDougall from the sheriff’s office to the position of emergency management coordinator. He will start March 1, taking the place of Andy Kirkland, who is retiring.
Spenrath asked Sheriff Shannon Srubar how he felt about losing his chief deputy, and Srubar said he was happy for him. He noted that McDougal will still be in the same building and is keeping his peace officer certification so he can help on a volunteer basis. McDougal said he was excited for the opportunity.
“I appreciate the appointment,” he said, noting that he intends to retire as a peace officer.
In other news, commissioners:
– Adopted guidelines and criteria for granting tax abasements. This is a review done every two years and there were no changes to the current ordinance.
– Joined the Texas Attorney General’s office in accepting and participating in the state’s opioid settlement agreement with Johnson and Johnson.
– Rolled the remaining funds from the Kinder Morgan and M2E3 for road damage settlements into the 2022 budget. The county still has $49,734 of the $50,000 Kinder Morgan settlement and the full $75,000 from M2E3 to make repairs to roads in Precinct 2 that were damaged by pipeline installation.
– Accepted a donation of $8,525 from the Friends of the Library to use for the purchase a server for the Wharton County Library. The purchase was for $9,525, which required an additional $1,000 from the county.
– Approved the election district map for the county.
– Set the dates for 2022 commissioner court meetings. They will continue to be the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 9:30 a.m. in the annex building. The only change was to postpone the Dec. 26 meeting to Tuesday, Dec. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.