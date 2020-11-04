I obtained a degree in journalism back in the late 1980s.
I’ve utilized my degree in various capacities throughout the years. Writing my weekly column has been my longest writing stint. And most fun!
Granted I’ve never held a job with a big city newspaper that required me to delve into stories and separate fact from fiction.
Something I don’t have to do this in this space. I mean I always try to tell the truth, as I see it, but there are times I must invoke literary license for the sake of an interesting read. It always 100 percent involves my family, so I’m not overly concerned about any recourse.
I do however remember from my college days and my journalism courses that my fellow students and I checked every fact before going to print with a story for fear our professor would see through the misinformation and our grade would reflect that accordingly. Reporting the truth was important to us. As student newspaper reporters, we were taught our job was to report the news without interjecting our own opinions. I think it was referred to as unbiased reporting.
I think this school of thought has diminished over the last few decades. To me it seems the media’s only concern is selling papers or gaining viewers, at any cost. (Disclaimer: not the East Bernard Express!)
If you’re like me, it’s hard to know what’s true, what’s a twist or slight variation to the real truth or complete misinformation. Gloom and doom and keeping people fearful for their future and their lives seems to be the selling point these last few months.
As I watched the election coverage Tuesday evening I couldn’t help but notice the news anchors really don’t try to hide who they are pulling for. Their messages may be subliminal, but their true colors show. Usually in the color dress or tie they chose for the evening. Or the inflection when they say “he hasn’t won yet”.
As I sit here Wednesday morning putting the finishing touches on my column, our country is still awaiting the outcome of our presidential election. The results are showing Joe Biden has 25 more electoral votes than President Trump.
There are a range of emotions fluttering through my heart and head. At the end of the day and no matter the outcome, I know who is ultimately in control. And good always triumphs over evil. I pray for our nation, regardless of the outcome.
Tricia Potts, a mother of four, is a homemaker and newspaper columnist living in East Bernard.
