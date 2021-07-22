One man is dead after he lost control of a vehicle he was driving on US 59 near Hungerford last Friday, July 16, resulting in an injury to his female passenger, and undocumented people fleeing from the scene.
Milton Reyes Riviera, 29, of Honduras, died at the scene south of a Texas Department of Public Safety weigh station, DPS spokesperson Sgt. Stephen Woodward said Wednesday. Riviera was operating a 2007 Chevy Tahoe northbound on US 59 when the vehicle’s driver’s side tire malfunctioned, causing him to lose control and roll over and land on the side of the roadway.
Riviera, who was not wearing his seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The female passenger, Marta Garcia, 57, of El Salvador, survived, and was transported to Memorial Hermann in Houston.
Approximately 10 other subjects ran after the accident occurred, Wharton County Pct. 2 Constable J.A. Szymanski reported while at the accident scene.
The whereabouts of the people who left the scene is unknown, Sgt. Woodward said.
