The Wharton County Office of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will hold its annual five continued education credits (CEUs) program on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Wharton County Fairgrounds – Crescent Hall in Crescent. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Program begins at 9 a.m.
One IPM, two laws and regulations, and two general CEUs have been applied for through the Texas Department of Agriculture. Topics and presenters include: Reading Pesticide Labels, Greg Baker, Matagorda County Extension Agent; Weed and Brush Control, Rachel Hinton, Range and Pasture Specialist with Corteva AgriScience; Pesticide Laws and Regulations Update, Stephanie Theriot, TDA Pesticide Inspector; Fall Armyworm Research and IPM, Ashley Tessnow, Texas A&M Postdoctoral Research Associate; and Picolinic Acid Training, Corrie Bowen, Wharton County Extension Agent.
The cost is $35 payable to the Wharton County Row Crops Committee. A lunch is included. Register by Feb. 5 through the AgriLife Extension Wharton County Office at 979-532-3310, or online at http://wharton.agrilife.org.
