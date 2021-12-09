When I see a banner flash across the television screen and hear the words “Breaking News,” I’m expecting something big.
Breaking news used to mean something really out of the ordinary or of epic proportions was taking place, like a plane crashing into the Twin Towers. Not a traffic collision in Houston or a slight drop in gas prices.
Don’t take this the wrong way. I’m not excited to hear about tragic news nor do I wish ill will on anyone. But if the news stations are going to open up every other commercial break with the flashing “Breaking News” banner, I’d like for it to be for something other than record high temperatures predicted for the day.
I know we all remember the story about the boy who cried wolf and how that ended for the poor shepherd boy. That’s how I feel about this attention-grabbing tactic our broadcast media likes to employ.
Breaking news for road closures due to construction? Seriously? When there is no road construction in a 50-mile radius of my house that might be breaking news.
Someday there is going to be something really important that I should probably pay attention to, but I’ll like just keep walking through the room if that’s the lead in for the big news. Santa Claus could be making an appearance at the four-way stop and if this is how the media announces it, I’ll most likely miss Santa and his reindeer.
For the most part, I quit watching broadcast news at the height of the pandemic in 2020. No news was good news during that time. And I discovered I honestly did not miss it. In the recent months, I’ve gradually found myself turning on the news while I’m preparing dinner or folding laundry. Neither of those things happen very often at my house, so it’s still not a big part of my day.
This time of year, when I don’t know from day to day what the weather holds, I’ll turn on the TV trying to catch the forecast. Am I wearing leggings and boots today or my shorts and sandals again?
Breaking news should be something I really don’t want to miss or information I need to know. Not another day of record high temperatures or additional road closures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.