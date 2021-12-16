Athletes receive all-state honors

Cross country honors
Several of the East Bernard cross country runners have been recognized for their hard work and success.
The Texas Girls Coaches Association named their All State Cross Country teams. Emma Alexander, Lily Alexander, Abby Hudgins, and Samantha Rabius were all selected to the 3A Girls All State Cross Country team.
Colby Kurtz was selected by the Cross Country Coaches Association of Texas to the 3A Boys All State Cross Country Team. The CCCAT also recognized the following runners to their Academic All State Team for 3A: Emma Alexander, Maria Avila, Cade Janicek, Sydney Tijerina, and Samantha Rabius.
Volleyball honors
The following members of the East Bernard High School volleyball team received all state honors:
Senior Manager Isabel Stork was named to the TGCA Academic All-State Support Team.
Junior Kellen Dorotik was selected to play on the TGCA All Star team (Blue team) this summer in Arlington.
Seniors Samantha Rabius and Reagan Goudeau were selected to the TGCA Academic All State Team.
Sophomore Abby Hudgins, junior Kellen Dorotik, and senior Samantha Rabius have been selected to the TGCA All State Team.
