Since March 22, Wharton County has reported 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Thankfully, 20 of those individuals are now deemed recovered by the Texas DSHS. Today’s column takes a closer look at our original 37 cases.
Residency----Age----Gender
El Campo----14----0-19 years (4)----Male 14
Wharton----19----20-39 years (15)----Female 23
East Bernard----3----40-59 years (13)----
Louise----1----60plus (5)----
Two of East Bernard’s cases are now recovered and the Boling area remains blessed thus far with no confirmed cases.
Family relationships: Nearly half of our cases can be traced to a family member that traveled outside Wharton County and brought the virus back home to infect others within the household. We currently have family groupings of six, five, four, and three sets of two members.
Source of contamination: 21 cases are connected to out-of-county work/travel (five of those involved a health care professional); five are associated with out-of-state travel; two are linked by one’s employment at a local grocery store; and nine are deemed Community Spread as their point of infection is currently unknown.
FLATTENING THE CURVE: The University of Texas just released encouraging modeling projections indicating a 64% probability that Texas has already seen its peak in deaths, and a 99% probability that our nation as a whole has seen its peak in deaths. Without question … social distancing is working.
In planning ahead, we must remember this modeling assumes that the same level of social distancing will continue, which is now highly unlikely as federal and state officials are loosening restrictions as a part of new re-opening strategies. While the Texas study may need modifications, its modeling still provides very good news.
A SECOND WAVE: Most have heard talk about a second wave or second peaking of the COVID-19 pandemic. After studying the devastation associated with the worldwide 1918 influenza pandemic, modern-day medical experts understand the need to slow down and proceed with caution as our COVID-19 virus can strengthen and return with a vengeance in a second wave. In 1918, the first wave of the flu virus killed a relatively small number of people. The second wave, arriving after most believed the pandemic to be over, killed between 50 and 100 million people worldwide.
While this isn’t the year 1918, we must continue to protect vulnerable groups and vigorously pursue research aimed at treatments and vaccines. It is imperative that we remain vigilant in our social distancing and continue practicing responsible personal hygiene.
MOVING FORWARD: On April 28, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott introduced Phase 1 of his Re-Open Texas Plan which permits retail stores, restaurants, shopping malls, and movie theatres to resume walk-in business at 25% occupancy starting May 1. Museums and libraries may also reopen with the implementation of state recommended health protocols.
You can read about Gov. Abbott’s three phase re-opening plan at gov.texas.gov/organization/opentexas.
RE-OPENING COUNTY BUILDINGS: The front doors to many of our Wharton County office buildings and branch libraries will be unlocked and open to walk-in customers starting Monday, May 4.
Per Gov. Abbott’s order, county officials urge all patrons to put on a face covering before entering county buildings. This is not the law, but definitely recommended for the health and safety of all. County officials encourage patrons to come alone when transacting business to help minimize the potential for group contamination (i.e. please leave small children and guests at home with family members.)
CONTINUED TESTING: Gov. Abbott and your county-wide leaders continue to stress the need for more public testing. Our local medical providers have done a tremendous job in testing all who have needed testing. The Texas National Guard and DSHS have set up several county-wide mobile testing sites. Thankfully, only one of the 67 recently tested in El Campo on April 25, came back positive for COVID-19.
Please do not get frustrated when/if more positive tests are reported. Increased testing enhances the likelihood of more confirmed cases. Without question, I personally believe there are a dozen or more COVID-19 individuals walking around our county who are currently not showing symptoms or have yet to be tested. Increased testing is essential to safely reopening Texas as we can better determine which portions of Wharton County need more attention and assistance and which areas are ready to bound ahead with limited precautions.
Make no mistake … Wharton County is not out of the woods yet. Wash your hands, avoid crowds, and stay at home when possible.
May God continue to bless Wharton County!
