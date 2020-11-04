Traffic hazard

Staff photos by Albert Villegas

The Texas Department of Transportation reports that the “S-curve” on US 59 will one day be removed as construction progresses in the next few months and years.

Estimated completion of the entire US 59 project in this area is 2023, according to TxDOT.

 

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the road work being performed between FM 1161 and CR 221 on US 59 has to do with the contractor constructing what will become the location of new northbound main lanes. “An important component of the project is to remove the ‘S-curve’ in this area,” said TxDOT Public Information Officer Lucea’n Kuykendall-Herring, who is based in the Yoakum District.

She said as the fall begins, the project hasn’t ramped up just yet.

“We are coordinating utility adjustments to prevent any known conflicts during construction,” Kuykendall-Herr said. “This effort is expected be completed in October at which point we’ll begin seeing more construction activity.”

The estimated completion date for the entire project is summer of 2023.

