Brahmarettes bulldogged by Boling

The East Bernard Brahmarettes haven’t lost to the Boling Lady Bulldogs often in basketball but that’s exactly what happened Tuesday night at the Bulldog gym.
The Lady Bulldogs offense sunk the Brahmarettes 61-37 to win the District 24 opener. The win for Boling was their first over East Bernard in two years.
“They played well, you’ve got to give them credit. (Boling Coach Jonathan) Gibson did a good job getting them prepared. I knew they were going to run some man defense, I didn’t know they’d play it exclusively,” East Bernard coach Steven Smith said. “(Boling’s) kids played hard and they outplayed us.”
Savage had 15 points including three three-pointers.
East Bernard started with the first four points of the game, two layups by sophomore guard Abby Hudgins and senior post Samantha Rabius. Boling’s offense, however, went on a 17-0 run ending the quarter leading by 11 points.
Boling junior post Madison Malone in the first quarter was near unstoppable scoring 10 points and a game-high 21 on the night.
“That big 45 (Malone) she just bullied us around and threw us around like we were Tonka toys,” Smith said.
East Bernard pulled within nine points in the second quarter after a Boling turnover, completing a quick 6-0 run.
After a missed East Bernard layup, Boling went down the court and their offense got hot again quickly wiping away the six points.
Lady Bulldog sophomore Kenna Gibson hit a three. On the return trip down the court, Boling junior Karil Joyce found Gibson who was making a hard cut to the rim. Gibson completed the layup and was fouled on the attempt. After a made free-throw the Lady Bulldogs were up 30-13.
The Brahmarettes in the second half scored in double digits in the third and fourth, but they had no answer for Boling’s offense.
Hudgins led the Brahmarettes with 12 points; she hit two threes. Freshman guard Ashlynn Lemos had 10 points.
Coming into the game, East Bernard picked up wins over Sealy and Anderson-Shiro.
“We’ve been playing well, but we have trouble handling pressure,” Smith said.
East Bernard plays Brazos on the road on Monday before heading out on the holiday break.
