Wharton Extension Agent Corrie Bowen didn’t want to release too much information just yet when it came to hosting an industrial hemp seminar with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service next month.
Fact of the matter, he said, there is not much to discuss at this moment when it comes to production.
The item was on the agenda of a Wharton Economic Development Corporation meeting on Monday, Nov. 18. He spoke along the same lines of what has been reported by the AgriLife Extension Service regarding the 2018 Farm Bill.
On its website, it explained the following: “The 2018 Farm Bill has designated the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) as the lead USDA agency for the new USDA Help Production Program. The AMS is working toward establishing regulations to help implement the 2018 Farm Bill provisions. The National Institute of Food and Agriculture is in charge of the research aspect of industrial hemp.”
An industrial hemp seminar is planned in Wharton County on Tuesday, Dec. 10, most likely at the Wharton Civic Center.
Bowen said he would be releasing more information very soon.
According to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service when it came to an overview, history and current legal status on industrial hemp production, it is currently not legal to grow hemp in Texas.
“The final rule is expected to be implemented by the end of calendar year 2019,” the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service website said. “The Texas Department of Agriculture will develop an application and issuing permits once the state’s hemp plan is approved by USDA.”
Hemp’s long history
Industrial hemp has served as a source of fiber and oilseed worldwide for centuries, producing industrial and consumer products. In the 1600s, hemp came to North America and played an important role in agriculture. The early days of hemp included low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content plants that were traditionally grown as a fiber source.
However, as the industry evolved so did the higher THC content “marijuana” hemp varieties from southern Asia. Industrial hemp and marijuana, botanically, are from the same species of plant, Cannabis sativa.
Due to the use of marijuana plants in the drug trade, industrial hemp was linked with its higher THC cousin in the 1930s with legislation at both the state and federal level that banned their cultivation.
However, with the 2014 Farm Bill, Congress made significant changes to federal policies regarding hemp production in the US. This allowed certain research institutions and state departments of agriculture to grow hemp under a pilot program. More recently, the 2018 Farm Bill designated the AMS as the lead agency to develop regulations for industrial hemp production.
Hemp seminars statewide
The seminar planned here is similar to ones that are planned across the state.
When Bowen spoke briefly about the issue, he showed the WEDC board of directors and guests one that took place Nov. 19 in the Rio Grande Valley.
One in Wichita Falls on Nov. 5 was a six-hour program that also included a Colorado hemp farmer. The fee to register was $50, but Bowen said the county extension service doesn’t anticipate charging that much for the seminar here.
There were more seminars this week for Kleberg and surrounding counties near Corpus Christi, and Atascosa County, which is south of San Antonio.
There is one planned in Amarillo during a farm show, Dec. 3-5, and a few days later in Harris County (Houston’s RPG Center).
Bowen said he would be releasing more seminar information here to local newspapers and radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.