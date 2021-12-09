Meet the new editor of the East Bernard Express

Oh goody, here comes another outsider to try and tell us how to live.
It’s true, as the new managing editor of the newspaper, I’m something of an outsider lacking detailed knowledge of East Bernard, Wharton County, and some of the area’s illustrious history. The good news is I’m not from California.
That being said, my father is from California, but he has lived in Colorado for nearly 60 years. Colorado is where I’m from. I grew up north of Denver. I’ve also lived in Minnesota and North Carolina but have been in Texas since 2005. I’ve been a journalist since joining my high school newspaper in 1981. I got my journalism degree from Adams State College and have worked for more than 10 daily and weekly newspapers over the last 34 years.
Among the many things that led me to take my family from the Rockies to the Lone Star State was the chaos created there by the massive influx of Californians. I don’t mean to pick on them, I just bring it up to commiserate with fellow Texans who are tired of these West Coast refugees who seem to think they’re missionaries.
For what it’s worth, my wife, Sandy, is a Houston native and her family lines go deep into the pre-Republic of Texas era. Although the youngest two of our four children were born in Colorado, they grew up in Texas and consider themselves Texans. We have a daughter in Colorado and a son and daughter-in-law in Florida.
We’ve lived in Rosenberg for the last 13 years. Our youngest two sons graduated from B.F. Terry High School and the youngest is now a freshman at Texas A&M.
As you get to know us over the coming weeks and months, you’ll learn that we’re fairly conservative and a wee bit eccentric. We’re active in church (Christian/Church of Christ) and Boy Scouts (I’m an Eagle, as are two of our three sons, plus Sandy and I are Wood Badge trained). I’m a colonel in the Texas Army (Texas Revolution re-enactment group), a member of the Brazos Bend State Park Volunteer Organization, a member of the Fort Bend County Historical Commission, and founder and former owner of the official Lone Ranger Fan Club.
My interests range from a love of nature and the outdoors to space exploration. I like history, genealogy, black powder shooting, renaissance festivals, comic cons, science fiction (Star Wars, Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica), and sports. Football (Broncos and Texans) and baseball (Rockies, Twins, Astros and Sugar Land Skeeters) are my favorites.
My big passion, however, is photography. I love photographing sports and outdoors. Over the last six years I’ve been credentialed with the Texans, Astros, Skeeters and the upstart Houston SaberCats rugby team. I’ve photographed many rodeos for years and thoroughly enjoy it. I got to cover all the Astros home games during the playoffs and World Series in 2019, which was an amazing experience.
My wife works in the Houston Medical Center for UT Health. She has a master’s in healthcare administration and is passionate about rural healthcare. She has an uncanny knack for understanding insurance and has actually read and understood Obamacare. Her interests include sewing (especially costume making), cooking and Scouting (she’s a District Commissioner and Wood Badge instructor).
So, that’s us in a nutshell. We look forward to getting to know you and engaging in the community here.
And no, I’m not here to change your lives, but rather integrate into the community. Feel free to drop me a line at news@journal-spectator.com.
