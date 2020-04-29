On Monday, April 27, the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management did not receive a report from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) that the county had a new positive cases of COVID-19.
No new recoveries were reported either by the state agency.
The total who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now 36 in Wharton County. WC has had 20 reported cases who have recovered.
Wharton County now has sixteen 16 active COVID-19 cases.
“Everyone is doing their part to slow the spread has yielded low numbers for Wharton County, keep up the good work,” the county’s OEM Public Information Officer Chad Odom said via email.
Odom reminded resdients that Gov. Greg Abbott issued Executive Order GA-16, effective Friday April 24, establishing Retail-to-Go services.
Retail services that are not “essential services,” but that may be provided through pickup, delivery by mail, or delivery to customer’s doorstep in strict compliance with the terms required by DSHS.
DSHS requirements may be found at http://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus.
