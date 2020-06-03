Courtesy photo
One of Wharton County Electric Cooperative’s community programs is the Sharing Success program through CoBank, one of WCEC’s cooperative lending partners. Aimed at supporting local communities and people, Sharing Success matches WCEC’s charitable contributions to local non-profit organizations.
Earlier this month, WCEC GM/CEO Gary Raybon commented how a joint venture would be helping the local community.
“We are excited to announce that by partnering with CoBank through Sharing Success, we will be able to help our communities in this time of uncertainty. Contributions of $5,000 have been made to both Helping Hands Ministry and Manna Meals. Both of these organizations serve our community year-round, and we know that their services are needed now more than ever,” Raybon said. “We have also contributed a total of $10,000 to the WCYF Exhibitor Recovery Sale to benefit the children of our members. We know how hard fair exhibitors work on their projects, and we wanted to show our support to them.”
Gary Rayburn, left, is shown holding a check, along with WCYF Board President Rodney Jedlicka, middle, and Jim W. Harton, WCEC director.
