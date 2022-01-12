The East Bernard Brahmarettes had to hang on for their third district win, beating the Danbury Lady Panthers 47-42 on the road Tuesday night.
The Brahmarettes got a big night from sophomore point guard Abby Hudgins who had a game-high 22 points. Hudgins didn’t score at all in the first quarter but did her damage in the final three quarters.
Both teams were tied at 23 at the half.
East Bernard used a big third quarter outscoring Danbury 15-8 to help them take the lead.
Behind senior post Samantha Rabius’s six points and seven from Hudgins, East Bernard went ahead seven points to go into the fourth.
Danbury outscored East Bernard in the fourth, but six more points from Hudgins helped them stay in front.
Brahmarette junior post Sarah Devine was second on the team with nine points.
East Bernard is 3-1 and will play Hitchcock in East Bernard on Friday.
Boys
The East Bernard Brahmas moved to 4-0 in district start with a 74-42 blowout win over the Danbury Panthers Tuesday night on the road.
The win by the Brahmas puts them on a collision course with the Hitchcock Bulldogs who were the district champions last season. Both teams are 4-0 and play in East Bernard tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.