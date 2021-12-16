East Bernard WIT visits Space Center Houston

East Bernard High School Workforce Industry Training (WIT) organization visited the Johnson Space Center in Houston on Nov. 15. WIT is an organization sponsored by Texas A&M Nuclear Power Institute. It is dedicated to educating high school students interested in expanding their knowledge and understanding of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) careers. The 38 students explored NASA via the tram tour along with seeing rocket exhibits, the astronaut gallery, and visiting Independence Plaza. They received an up-close look at some of the most amazing artifacts that trace the progression of human space exploration. Karen Riley and Yvonne Naiser are the WIT sponsors.
