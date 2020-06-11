Wharton County Junior College is partnering with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to provide scholarships for students enrolled in technical programs. Those still considering college – such as recent high school graduates – are encouraged to seek admission to WCJC, declare one of the qualifying majors and apply for the scholarship.
The purpose of the scholarships is to help students cover some of the costs of their education while enabling them to obtain the skills needed to find employment in the Houston job market. Scholarships range from $5,000 to $9,000.
Students must complete an online application packet to be considered for the scholarships. Applications can be accessed on the college’s website at www.wcjc.edu. Application deadline is midnight on Friday, June 12.
To qualify for the scholarships, students must have declared a major in one of the following programs:
• Process Technology AAS (Bay City or Richmond Campus)
• Welding Technology Certificate (Wharton Campus)
• Engineering Design AAS (Wharton Campus)
• Air Conditioning, Heating, Refrigeration & Electrical Technology Certificate (Wharton Campus)
• Electronics Engineering Technology AAS (Wharton Campus)
• Manufacturing Technology (Bay City Campus)
• Nuclear Power Technology (Bay City Campus)
Students must have a minimum 2.0 GPA. To request a print version of the application, contact Cindy Kocian at cindyk@wcjc.edu. Completed printed applications may be mailed to: Cindy Kocian, 911 Boling Highway, Wharton, 77488.
