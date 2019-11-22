On Friday, Nov. 15, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced the Texas General Land Office (GLO) approved $5,262,631 combined in Hurricane Harvey disaster recovery grants for infrastructure projects in the following counties and municipalities:
Grants for street improvements, facilitating proper storm water conveyance, provide continued street access during rain events and reducing the impact of future flooding included East Bernard for a total of $157,563.
Other places included:
Jasper County: $1,298,067
Polk County: $995,241
City of Nome: $486,972
City of Santa Fe: $1,389,501
Local leaders prioritized these projects to ensure the most effective use of available funds for infrastructure improvements, according to the GLO.
Audrey Scearce, who is the city secretary for East Bernard, answered the following questions about the grant.
• When will the city be receiving this grant if it hasn’t already? Scearce said the contract was signed last week. East Bernard will begin the procurement process shortly.
• A meeting was held by the East Bernard Board of Aldermen a few days after the announcement. Did elected officials discuss it at all? Scearce said they were informed that the grant had been approved and EB would begin the next phase.
• How will the funds be distributed for city use? Scearce said streets will be redone. The streets approved are Vacek, N. Urbanec and Louis.
• Do you remember when the city applied for this and the reason(s) why?
Scearce said EB submitted the application in July.
She added that East Bernard has also been awarded a Community Development Block Grant to complete public utilities on FM 1164.
The City of East Bernard will have more information on that later this week.
Commissioner Bush commented on the grants being distributed across the state.
"Hurricane Harvey devastated communities across the Texas Coast," said Commissioner Bush. "These recovery funds are critical to improving local infrastructure that will protect lives, homes and businesses from future storms. We continue to work with our partners in communities across the region to leverage these resources efficiently and effectively to benefit Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey.
According to the GLO, grants to facilitate proper functioning of critical wastewater-system components to reduce the impact of sewage contamination and back flow in emergency situations:
City of Anahuac: $193,271
City of Prairie View: $742,016
Harvey Recovery Funds
Commissioner George P. Bush and the Texas General Land Office was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to lead the historic Hurricane Harvey housing recovery efforts funded by $5.676 billion in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The GLO allocated $413 million of the allocation for infrastructure projects to protect communities affected by the storm. The GLO allocated the funds to regional Council of Governments' (COGs) based on a HUD approved needs assessment. The locally-led COGs then conducted methods of distribution (MODs) for determining infrastructure and buyout and acquisition amounts for cities and counties within each jurisdiction. COG boards are comprised of officials from the impacted communities elected in part to prioritize funds allocated for recovery programs. The MOD process requires public engagement and the GLO reviewed each MOD for compliance with federal rules and requirements before approving each plan.
