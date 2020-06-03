The first day of hurricane season in Wharton County reportedly calm and the Keetch-Byram Drought Index was in the 200 range.
Consistent rain in mid to late May led the KBDI average to fall by more than 200, after county officials were close to issuing a burn ban in the middle of the month.
In Wharton County, the Keetch Byram Drought Index average was 204 (82 the wettest – 358 the driest) as hurricane season began on Monday, June 1, said Andy Kirkland, who is the coordinator with the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
As a major WC emergency official, he welcomed this KBDI average news with extreme caution as there have already been two named storms even before hurricane season began.
In a report he shared from the National Weather Service (NWS), Kirkland said two tropical storms, Arthur and Bertha, already formed this year in May.
“The next named storm that develops this season will be Cristobal,” Kirkland said.
Cristobal formed, named
According to the NWS on Wednesday, June 3, Tropical Storm Cristobal formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico a day before.
A tropical storm warning was posted along the Mexican coast.
Cristobal is likely to linger over land in eastern Mexico through Friday, the NWS reported. Beyond that, it is expected to move toward the U.S. Gulf Coast late Sunday or early Monday.
Some impacts, including heavy rain and high surf, should reach the U.S. Gulf Coast beginning Saturday.
Areas near the U.S. Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida should monitor the progress of Cristobal.
The NWS reported that Cristobal was spawned by a large system called a Central American gyre and the remnants of a former Eastern Pacific tropical storm named Amanda.
This gyre and Cristobal will produce torrential rain and life-threatening flooding and mudslides in Mexico and Central America.
“(June 1) marks the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, which will run until November 30,” Kirkland said. “Long-term averages for the number of named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes are 12, 6, and 3, respectively.”
The list of names for 2020 is as follows: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Eduardo, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky, and Wilfred.
All National Hurricane Center text and graphical products are available on the web at www.hurricanes.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.