There was good news for Wharton County officials to report regarding coronavirus cases. A recent mobile testing site was conducted at the Wharton Civic Center this month, and those cases were included during a four-day reporting period from state health officials.
The information was shared by the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) on Saturday, May 16.
The report provided by OEM Public Information Office Chad Odom read as follows:
Wharton County OEM has received a report from the Texas Department of State Health Services that we have no new positive cases of COVID-19. No new recoveries were reported. The total who have tested positive for COVID-19 is 42 in Wharton County and we have had 31 reported cases who have recovered.
Wharton County has eleven 11 active COVID-19 cases.
“This is especially good news as the 106 people tested Thursday, May 7 are included in today’s report,” Odom said. “Everyone doing their part to slow the spread has yielded low numbers for Wharton County, keep up the good work.”
The information on cases changed Monday, May 18.
WC has one new positive case of COVID-19 and two new recoveries were reported.
The total who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now 43 and Wharton County has had 33 reported cases who have recovered.
Wharton County has 10 active COVID-19 cases.
The report included information that Gov. Greg Abbott would address the state with additional information regarding opening up Texas.
The Monday, May 18 report included the following about opening: “Services provided by office workers in offices that operate at up to the greater of five individuals or 25 percent of the total office workforce; provided that the individuals maintain appropriate social distancing. Manufacturing services, for facilities that operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the facility. Gyms and exercise facilities and classes that operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the gym or exercise facility; provided, however, that locker rooms and shower facilities must remain closed, but restrooms may open.”
East Bernard area cases
According to the OEM, the first and only COVID-19 cases this month was reported on Monday, May 4. A child and a mother of a known active case were under quarantine in the East Bernard area.
It had brought up the active cases in WC to 16.
In back-to-back days on April 29 and April 30, WC had two new positive cases from the EB area.
It was two males, one ranging from age 40-50, and the other 50-60 years.
Before that, a female from the EB area tested positive in an April 20 report.
