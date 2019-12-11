The Texas General Land Office (GLO) will host two regional public hearings in Dallas and the Rio Grande Valley, with one in Houston this week to seek input on the state's action plan detailing the distribution and eligible uses of $4,297,189,000 in Community Development Block Grant Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to assist eligible communities with mitigation projects. These projects will address risks within the areas impacted Hurricane Harvey as well as the 2015 floods and 2016 floods.
The City of Wharton and Wharton County are affected in all of these identified storms.
"Hurricane Harvey was a storm of historic proportions with more than $100 billion in property damage and immeasurable disruption to the lives of Texans," Commissioner George P. Bush said. "Many communities in Texas have faced repeated flooding including the 2015 and 2016 floods. With this action plan, the GLO will prioritize large-scale projects to maximize available infrastructure funding to improve the resiliency of Texas homes, businesses and infrastructure from future storms."
The plan has been published for public comment on the GLO's recovery website at recovery.texas.gov/public-notices/index.html. All public comments received prior to 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, will be considered. The GLO will respond to comments in the final submission of the document to HUD for approval. The GLO will accept comments via U.S. Postal Service mail, fax or email: Texas General Land Office, Community Development and Revitalization, P.O. Box 12873, Austin, 78711-2873.
The email address is cdr@recovery.texas.gov.
The GLO will livestream stream the Dallas and Houston meetings and will record the Rio Grande Valley public hearing. Videos from hearings will be made available on the GLO's mitigation website at recovery.texas.gov/mitigation.
The Houston public hearing is Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 6-9 p.m. at the Texas Southern University EDU Auditorium, 3100 Cleburne Street, in Houston.
Livestream link for hearing is: tsu.bluejeans.com/735419623
About the State Action Plan for Mitigation
- $4,383,085,000 in total HUD Community Development Block Grant Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) funds allocated to Texas.
- Texas General Land Office will administer $4,297,189,000:
- $4,074,456,000 for Hurricane Harvey
- $169,748,000 for 2016 Floods
- $52,985,000 for 2015 Floods
- HUD directed allocations:
- $61,884,000 to City of Houston for 2015 Floods
- $24,012,000 to City of San Marcos for 2015 Floods
- In total, 140 Texas counties eligible for CDBG-MIT funding due to 2015, 2016, and 2017 (Hurricane Harvey) disasters.
- 2015 Floods State Mitigation Competition ($46 million) provides funds for mitigation projects with a minimum award amount of $3 million and the maximum of $10 million. Eligible applicants include units of general local government (cities and counties), Indian tribes, and COGs located in 2015 MID counties.
- 2016 Floods State Mitigation Competition ($147 million) provides funds for mitigation projects with a minimum award amount of $3 million and the maximum of $10 million. Eligible applicants include units of general local government (cities and counties), Indian tribes, and COGs located in 2016 MID counties.
- Hurricane Harvey State Mitigation Competition ($2.1 billion) provides funds for mitigation projects to address risk in the Hurricane Harvey impacted areas with a minimum award amount of $5 million and the maximum of $100 million. Eligible applicants include units of general local government (cities and counties), Indian tribes, COGs, state agencies, service districts (e.g., drainage districts), port authorities, and river authorities.
- Regional Mitigation Program ($500 million), councils of government (COG) impacted by Hurricane Harvey will develop a method of distribution (MOD) to allocate funds to local units of government and Indian tribes.
- Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP): Supplemental ($170 million), will fund CDBG-MIT eligible HMGP projects submitted to TDEM after Hurricane Harvey but, due to program oversubscription, remain unfunded.
- Coastal Resiliency Program ($100 million), which funds Tier 1 projects identified in the Texas Coastal Resiliency Master Plan that mitigate coastal risks through green and gray infrastructure and nonstructural measures.
- Housing Oversubscription Supplemental ($400 million), which addresses oversubscription in the Hurricane Harvey Homeowner Assistance Program of eligible applicants that have been waitlisted. Hurricane Harvey damage homes will be reconstructed with mitigation measures, such as elevation.
- Resilient Home Program ($100 million) will reconstruct Hurricane Harvey damaged single-family homes with homes that meet additional resiliency and mitigation standards. Waitlisted homeowners in the oversubscribed Hurricane Harvey Homeowner Assistance Program will be eligible.
- Hazard Mitigation Plans ($30 million), a GLO partnership with TDEM will contribute to the development of an enhanced State Hazard Mitigation Plan and fund the development of Local Hazard Mitigation Action Plans (LHMAP) for entities located in the CDBG-MIT eligible counties.
- Resilient Communities Program ($100 million) funds for the development, adoption, and implementation of resilient building codes, flood damage prevention ordinances, zoning ordinances, land use and comprehensive plans, and public service activities for cities, counties and Indian tribes located in the CDBG-MIT eligible counties.
- Regional and State Planning ($214 million) provides funding for regional and state planning studies and tools that work to reduce risk and impacts of future disasters.
