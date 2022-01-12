East Bernard native turns 100

On Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, Agnes Millie Morris Jochec will celebrate a century of life at the Arbor Hills Healthcare Center in Eagle Lake.
Agnes was born in East Bernard to Raymond and Josephine Janis Morris. Her father was a carpenter and homebuilder and her mother was a homemaker.
Agnes has seven siblings, one brother and six sisters: Helen Konarik Urbish (currently 102 years old); Molly Matula ; Evelyn Pilcik (95); Stanley Morris; Rose Pumphrey (88); Margaret Janicek (84); and Gloria Mikes.
In her teens, Agnes picked cotton by hand and was the best and quickest sack picker around, she often bragged to the family about having the most cotton in her sack every evening after a hard day of work. Agnes also worked for Dr. Dan Schumann and his wife as a caretaker for their children, housekeeper and meal preparer.
Agnes met her husband, August Raymond Jochec Sr., while working at the East Bernard Bank Café – pies were a staple at the cafe, and her gift for baking sweet treats has continued throughout her lifetime.
After August was away for over two years serving in World War II, the couple married on Feb. 26, 1946. They then started a family and built their home in East Bernard. They continued to add on to their house as their family grew, raising seven children – four daughters and three sons: Christine Srubar, husband Edwin; Dorothy Fields, husband Dennis; August Jochec Jr., wife Geraldine; Belinda Hundl, husband Gene; Mark Jochec, wife Rita; Timothy Jochec, wife LeeAnn; and Denise Polak, husband David.
They shared a loving life and home for 53 years together before August passed away in 1999. Her family tree continues to grow with 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren, all of whom know her as “Mo-Mo.”
While married, she supported her family as a full-time homemaker. She was an avid seamstress, and all of her children’s clothes were hand sewn. She attended mass every Sunday and always read her daily devotional. Agnes was a gardener of flowers and almost always had the biggest bluebonnet patch around. She and August also had a large vegetable garden and enjoyed canning and making preserves.
She loved creating decorative wall hangings by stringing beads to create a unique design. The beaded banners are a staple in her room today and in the homes of many family members. As a testament to her strength, she continued to mow her lawn with a push mower and drive her truck to the post office and grocery store past 90 years of age.
In the fall she loved picking from her four large pecan trees. Hand cracking the pecans kept her busy for the long winter months.
Every morning she watched “Price is Right” while enjoying her daily egg, slice of toast, a piece of bacon, and a cup of black coffee. She also loved to watch the “Bold and Beautiful.” Svačina is the Czech word to describe the time in the afternoon for a sweet treat and coffee. Whenever anyone visited Agnes at her home, she would have a selection of Rice Krispie treats, pecan tarts, brownies or chocolate chip cookies. Her great-grandchildren enjoyed going to Mo-Mo’s house to be treated with a cup of ice cream, one of her favorite desserts. She would usually end her day with a bowl of cereal, a glass of milk and “Wheel of Fortune” on the TV.
Throughout her life, Agnes has brought happiness, love, and joy to her family and has touched many lives. Agnes has lived her life to be honest, hard-working, patient, repentant, and tolerant.
