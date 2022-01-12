Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Ct. Saint Bernadette No. 1108, East Bernard, will hold its annual chicken noodle soup and sandwich supper, raffle, and silent auction on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the American Legion Hall, Highway 60, East Bernard. Serving begins at 5 p.m. untill sold out. Soup is $3 a bowl and a chicken salad sandwich is $3. Eat in or bring containers and enjoy at home. A large variety of pastries will be available. Raffle drawing for 78 prizes will begin at 7 p.m.
