Bookings into the Wharton County Jail dropped considerably in March and have continued since a disaster declaration was signed by the county and mayors of several municipalities. On Monday, March 16, mayors from East Bernard, El Campo and Wharton joined Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath to sign disaster declarations that came as the coronavirus crisis started and social distancing began.
Although arrests have declined dramatically, the Wharton County Jail has remained open. It is something that (WCSO) Sheriff Shannon Srubar has emphasized to other elected officials during Commissioners Court meetings.
In fact, the jail was the place that county officials had concerns that the virus could spread because of the confined space of a jailed population. Srubar hasn’t had any issues with the jail population contracting the virus and as April is has ended, it continues to be so.
Srubar reported that the inmate count as of Monday, April 27, was 87 persons.
March and April bookings
According to three booking reports from March 16-18, nearly 30 individuals were arrested. They hailed from most cities in the county, and from outside the area, including Katy, Manvel, Corpus Christi, and Mission,
The charges varied including marijuana possession, criminal trespass, driving while license invalid, public intoxication, marijuana possession.
Others were more serious, including two Coastal Bend men arrested on aggravated robbery charges, and three Rosenberg men on manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams charges.
Some of the charges included assaults involving family members, DWI, and home burglaries.
The following are the jail reports that were released for the remainder of March:
• Friday, March 20 – no bookings;
• Monday, March 23 – 2 bookings of Wharton residents (possession of marijuana by Wharton PD, burglary of habitation by WCSO);
• Tuesday, March 24 – 1 booking of a Wharton resident (violation bond/protective order by WCSO);
• Wednesday, March 25 – 1 booking of an El Campo resident (possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams by WCSO);
• Friday, March 27 – no bookings;
• Monday, March 30 – 3 bookings, one Wharton resident, one El Campo resident (DWI by Texas DPS, possession of a controlled substance by WPD);
• Tuesday, March 31 – 1 booking of an El Campo resident (burglary of habitation by El Campo PD).
According to the WCSO jail report from March 20-31, 2019, there were more than 60 bookings.
The following are the jail reports from the first week of April:
• April 2 – 1 booking of a Boling area resident (aggravated assault with a deadly weapon);
• April 3 – no bookings;
• April 6 – 3 bookings, one Wharton, one Boling resident (theft of property between $100-$750, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon).
According to the WCSO jail report from last year, in the first six days of April there were nearly 50 bookings.
No COVID-19 related arrests
Srubar said there have not been any arrests related to COVID-19. He emphasized that he and his WCSO deputies are not patrolling the county to detain residents who are in violation of any supposed COVID-19 violation. In fact, when Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-14 went into effect on April 2, the circumstances changed weekly and almost daily. He was reflecting on the Texas Sheriff’s Regional Collaborative, which served numerous counties including Wharton.
The Regional Collaborative explained what was not considered an essential service, the use of drive-thru, pickup, delivery, etc.
From day one, Srubar said what every law enforcement officer wanted was voluntary compliance.
He said it has and continues to come down to a person using common sense.
According to the Regional Collaborative, it admitted how difficult this Executive Order was.
“Order GA-14 is very vague, and merely refers to CDC guidelines and presidential guidelines, county judges and city mayors are tasked with setting their own specific ordinances/plans. As rural counties many of our citizens cross county lines on a daily basis, in order to avoid confusion, we are providing a plan of action to follow.”
One of those guidelines was “illegal gatherings.”
The Regional Collaborative explained a law enforcement officer was to locate the responsible person, inform them they are in violation. If they did not comply, they would be cited, including any other members of the gathering that refused to comply; or if necessary place them under arrest.
This has never happened in Wharton County.
