The Wharton County Youth Fair held its 28th annual scholarship banquet earlier this month, a triumph considering the cancellation of the multi-day fair, which was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
According to organizers of the banquet, which was held Wednesday, June 3 at Crescent Hall, more than $64,000 was award to 37 graduating seniors.
There were 17 seniors from East Bernard who were the recipients of a scholarship, the highest of any school. El Campo followed with 11.
They hailed from every high school in Wharton County, including East Bernard, El Campo, Louise, Boling, and Wharton.
Banquet organizers said these students would be pursuing higher education at junior and four-year colleges across Texas, as well as a few out of state.
Since 1978, the WCYF has awarded more than $1.9 million in scholarships.
“The Board of Directors of the WCYF would like to congratulate these young men and women on their accomplishments and wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors,” said Rodney Jedlicka, WCYF board president.
The following are the recipients of the scholarships and where they hail from:
East Bernard
Kendall Araguz, Brooke Babin, Carah Chilek, Savannah Goudeau, Hailey Henry, Cody Hillman, Shane Hlavinka, Colby Jedlicka, Abbi Joines, Sydnie Lackey, Marshall Mahalitc, Paige Norton, McKenna Novicke, Brooke Petrenella, Kary Riley, Kenneth Schauer, and Kenneth Talas.
Boling
Hannah Mata, Hailey Sanchez, Kiley Sanchez, Madison Spacek, Emily Woytek.
Louise
Haylee Blumrick and Kourtney Vitera.
Wharton
Mia Hamlin and Katelynn Schneider.
El Campo
KrystaBubela, HaleyBurrow, Blaine Cobb, Kenedy Couvillion, Brianna Dorotik, Clay Jung, Cole Riha, Riley Rodriguez, Jonathan Voldan, Edmund Weinheimer, and Ryan Williamson.
