A transformer that exploded in downtown Wharton last Thursday morning led to smoke being reported inside the Wharton County Courthouse, forcing the evacuation of dozens of employees and guests inside the historic building located at 100 South Fulton Street.
Smoke was seen coming out of one of the offices on the second floor, according to the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office.
“The building was evacuated. Wharton Fire Department was called but no fire was located,” the WCSO said on its Facebook page. “Preliminary inspection of where the smoke may have come from the (heating ventilation air conditioning) system.”
The Courthouse was closed for several hours due to safety reasons so the HVAC system could be repaired.
CenterPoint Energy crews responded to the outage report and found a line fuse that was blown. Crews proceeded to refuse the line and restored power within hours, CenterPoint said late Thursday night.
