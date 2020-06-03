The East Bernard Independent School District made an announcement late in May about families whose children received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for March 2020.
This is regarding the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) and a result of school closure from COVID-19.
According to the Texas Health and Human Services Department, the state received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide more than $1 billion in pandemic food benefits to families with children who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals. P-EBT provides eligible families with a one-time payment for each child who previously received free or reduced-price meals. P-EBT works the same way Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits do and will help families get the food they need during the current pandemic.
EBISD provided this information online on Monday, June 1.
This announcement is intended for families with:
• Children who received SNAP food benefits for March 2020
• Children who are certified for free or reduced-price school meals during the 2019-20 Texas school year
• Children who attend a school that offers free meals to all students (Community Eligibility Provision or Provision 2)
EBISD said if you do not meet at least one of these criteria, you are not eligible for the benefits described below.
EBISD said if a parent or guardian is eligible, they need to read the following information.
Your household may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits to buy food. P-EBT is for children five to 18 years old who received SNAP food benefits for the month of March 2020 and children up to 21 years old who are certified for free or reduced-price meals at school in Texas during the 2019-20 school year. Children who attend a school that offers free meals to all students (Community Eligibility Provision or Provision 2) are also eligible.
EBISD said the online application for P-EBT is now open. EBISD asked parents and/or guardians to review the criteria to see if you need to apply to receive these benefits.
EBISD said the online application for P-EBT is now open. EBISD asked parents and/or guardians to review the criteria to see if you need to apply to receive these benefits. The application link is provided below.
Do I need to apply for P-EBT?
Families that DID NOT get SNAP benefits for the month of March 2020
• Yes, you will need to apply.
• Fill out an application here: yourtexasbenefits.com/Learn/PEBT
• The application is open until June 30.
• If you do not currently get SNAP benefits and your child is approved for P-EBT, you will be mailed a P-EBT card loaded with benefits.
Families that DID get SNAP benefits for the month of March 2020
• You do not need to apply for children ages five to 18. Benefits were loaded onto your existing SNAP card by May 22.
• If you have children under five and/or between the ages of 19 and 21, you will need to fill out an application for those children. Fill out an application here: yourtexasbenefits.com/Learn/PEBT
• If you get SNAP benefits and your child is approved for P-EBT, we will put funds on your current Lone Star Card.
P-EBT is a one-time benefit for families issued through an EBT card (like a debit card). Families receive up to $285 per eligible child. You will have one year from the date the benefits were issued to use your P-EBT benefits. P-EBT benefits are non-transferrable.
If you need help filling out the P-EBT application, contact is 833-613-6220. For more information, visit hhs.texas.gov/PEBT or call is 833-613-6220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.