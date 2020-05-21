A few days after announcing that it would have commencement exercises for the East Bernard High School’s Class of 2020, the East Bernard Independent School District set ceremony guidelines in accordance with the governor’s recent executive order.
In a communication letter dated Thursday, May 14, the East Bernard ISD announced that the graduation on Friday, June 5 at Memorial Stadium must have patrons who abide by guidelines.
“Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order No. GA-21 allows for us to host an outdoor graduation ceremony; however, we must abide by certain guidelines and constraints as established in the executive order and the Texas Education Agency (TEA),” EBISD Superintendent Courtney Hudgins said in the letter. “Accordingly, the graduation ceremony will be limited to the graduating seniors and five patrons per graduate. No general public or individuals without a ticket will be allowed into the stadium.”
Stadium entrances will open at 7:15 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 8 p.m.
“We ask that patrons who attend graduation please comply with social distancing standards and refrain from congregating at entrances and common areas,” Hudgins said.
Attendance and guidelines
The following are 12 guidelines that EBISD said attendees must adhere to if the senior chooses them to attend his/her EBHS graduation:
• It is the responsibility of patrons to maintain social distancing standards;
• We encourage anyone who is sick or vulnerable to stay at home;
