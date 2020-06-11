Our Wharton County has lost a number of legendary figures in recent months. Last week was no exception as we said goodbye to Scott Arbuckle … a true pillar of our community and friend to everyone that had the pleasure of shaking his hand and witnessing that infectious smile.
Scott Arbuckle spent his entire life serving and helping others as he sat on various community and regional boards. A lifelong resident of El Campo, Scott’s primary vocation centered on investment banking and advising hundreds of local farmers on best practices for managing and preserving family operations. For me, Scotty was a mentor, a sounding board, the calm before the storm. I first met this larger-than-life figure more than a decade ago while researching information about firm v. Interruptible, run-of-river, and all things water. Scotty was always generous with his time and often appeared before our Commissioners Court to share his unique perspectives and knowledge of current water and agricultural issues.
Scott Arbuckle was an avid supporter of countywide youth fundraisers, civic organizations, and most importantly the Wharton County Youth Fair where he held the unofficial title of King of the Add-ons as countless young exhibitors marched in and out of his office for days following the Sale of Excellence.
In 2011, Gov. Rick Perry appointed Scott to serve as Wharton County’s representative on the Lower Colorado River Authority’s Board of Directors. The LCRA and its board are charged with managing the entire river basin’s water supply and hydro-electric generation operations from San Saba County to Matagorda Bay. Despite the incessant geographical split of the board, Scott was known for bridging gaps and building coalitions through his calm demeanor, fairness, and respect for all interests. At some point, each and every director came to understand and appreciate Scott’s passion for preserving downstream agriculture, industry, and the fragile ecosystem of Matagorda Bay. Among his greatest accomplishments was garnishing the needed support from fellow directors and LCRA staff to construct a new water supply reservoir in the lower basin.
In November 2017, the Lower Colorado River Authority renamed and dedicated the newly constructed Lane City reservoir in Scott’s honor. The new J. Scott Arbuckle Reservoir is the first significant water supply reservoir in the lower Colorado River basin in decades. Sitting on 1,100 acres of land just off the main channel of the Colorado River, this special structure has the ability to store 40,000 acre-feet of water at a time, or more than the existing lakes in Marble Falls, Austin, and Lady Bird combined.
In addition to reminiscing about the greatness of Scott, today’s column also seeks to remind readers of the importance of our county’s long standing working relationship with the LCRA. The Lower Colorado River Authority has come to our rescue countless times as their highly-trained Rangers have stood beside us, with their boats and rescue teams at the ready, to assist during some of our most horrendous flooding events. The LCRA has also provided our local cities and county with crucial economic development and planning tools.
The LCRA’s Community Development Grant Program has awarded nearly $125,000 to the following Wharton County entities: El Campo Memorial Hospital - $24,000 grant for hospital equipment; Boling District Improvement Association - $24,000 for improvements to the fellowship hall at the Boling Community Center Complex; El Campo Chamber of Commerce - $25,000 for renovation of original 1926 fire station; Wharton County Youth Fair and Exposition - $25,000 for construction of a new midway pavilion and improved parking lots; and the City of El Campo - $25,000 for the construction of basketball courts.
Without question, our Wharton County owes the LCRA a tremendous amount of gratitude … especially for honoring Scott and his family with the renaming of the reservoir. For generations to come, the Arbuckle name will be spoken and remembered long after we have all received our just rewards.
Scott Arbuckle was a loyal and loving man, knowledgeable, well-respected … someone you definitely wanted on your team. Scott Arbuckle is a Wharton County Legend.
