The East Bernard Chamber of Commerce announced that the annual Shop the Block is approaching quickly on Thursday, Dec. 5. It had a list of vendors and shop owners who will help complete East Bernard residents’ Christmas shopping list.
Among them are Mid-Coast Propane, Katelyn’s Krazes, Souly Beautiful, Kim’s Rustic Kreations, Gigi’s Trunk, Young Living Essential Oils by Annette Hill, Pampered Chef by Patrice Vacek, Creative Impressions, Ann & Louise (Honkers), Coconut Cream (Honkers), Manley Homes, Savon Drugs, Glory Bean Coffee Co., Daigle’s Creative Impressions, Lularoe, Eve’s Creations & More, Brahmas Sweet Treats & More, BT Woodturning, Sweet Norm’s, Susan Atkins, and The Turquoise Heifer.
Earlier this month on Nov. 6, the Christmas ornament design winner was junior Kylie Rivera. Her East Bernard High School art teacher is Ryan Cavness.
The chamber announced you can purchase her “Camo Christmas” ornament at the Shop the Block on Dec. 5.
“If you want to get a jump start on your decorating you can pick a “Camo Christmas” ornament at East Bernard City Hall,” the chamber said on its Facebook page.
East Bernard holiday events
Thursday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. - SHOP THE BLOCK
Shoppers, be on the lookout for participating locations. A purchase from participating stores and vendors will help you be entered to win a raffle at the end of the night for a gift card tree. Participating stores will have a special Shop the Block sign displayed outside of their store.
Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. - CHRISTMAS PARADE. THIS YEAR'S THEME IS “A CAMO CHRISTMAS”
If you would like to enter the parade, please complete the parade entry form, and submit the form and your $25 entry fee to Audrey Scearce, no later than Dec. 11. The use of any weapons of any kind as props on the float is not allowed.
Thursday, Dec. 12 - THE CHRISTMAS LIGHT CONTEST. IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE CHRISTMAS PARADE
It is free to enter and all are welcome. The winner receives a cash prize of $100 and a sign to display in their yard. If you would like to enter complete a Christmas lights entry form, and turn the completed form into Audrey Scearce at City Hall no later than Wednesday, Dec. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.