Senior citizens who rely on the Meals on Wheels program haven’t been impacted by the coronavirus crisis.
Wharton County Junior College houses and supports the program, and while the college has been closed since Spring Break in March, the meals haven’t stopped. Operations have changed, but the food is still flowing to the 150+ senior citizens the WCJC program services in Wharton and Colorado counties.
“Our seniors are in the most vulnerable position during the COVID-19 outbreak, so we had to put safety measures into place early on,” WCJC Senior Citizens Program Director Kimberly Willis said. “We also (needed) to ensure they are continuing to receive their daily meals. We normally (deliver) a hot meal to each senior every day, but in order to reduce personal contact we’ve shifted to weekly delivery.”
With the changes, the program’s personnel are only able to deliver one hot meal per week, but they are also sending multiple frozen meals (that can be re-heated) along with an activity bag to keep the seniors entertained.
In May, the program will start distributing shelf-stable meals as well.
Meals once a week are taken to sites in Wharton, El Campo and Columbus for seniors to pick up. For homebound seniors, meals are to be taken directly to houses and they’ve been made contact less deliveries in the meantime as well.
Drivers aren’t able to have the normal face-to-face time anymore with the seniors, but they’re still trying to keep in contact.
“We call them daily to touch base with them because some of our consumers aren’t accustomed to seeing anyone else but us and that brightens their day as well as ours,” Christi Mejorado, a site manager and program driver said.
With food banks around the country stretched, Meals on Wheels hasn’t been impacted as it sources its food through Valley Innovative Services.
If food distribution or availability does become an issue, those with the program will switch to frozen meals.
While the Meals on Wheels program is a non-profit, it normally has two flagship fundraisers a year, and COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of both. Meals on Wheels is on pace to lose more than $10,000 in donations, Wills said.
With social distancing measures in place, the program isn’t seeking any new volunteers but, if you’d like to make a financial gift, you may call 979-532-6430 or 1-800-561-9252, ext. 6430 for more information.
“We realize our precious senior citizens depend heavily on our program and our program is a great resource for them,” program specialist Lina Salas said.
