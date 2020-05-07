Twenty four members of Ct. St. Bernadette #1108, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, met in an unprecedented situation for its April 20 meeting. Regent Berna Pilcik conducted the 7 p.m. meeting via ZOOM.
Regent Pilcik presented the opening prayer and led the Pledge of Allegiance. The minutes of the March meeting and the treasurer’s report had been e-mailed to all members.
All activities that the court has planned for the next few months have been rescheduled or postponed until further notice.
The scholarship committee will name winners of the scholarships provided by the local court.
The nominating committee named the proposed slate of officers for the 2020-2022 term. It will be presented to the members for approval at the May meeting.
Agnes Minks gave her Cheers report. Mary K. Cervenka wants members to text/call her about those needing to be added to the prayer list.
District Deputy #28 Cynthia Grigar, of Sealy, gave greetings. The financial review will be rescheduled. New officer workshop is planned for Aug. 22.
Pilcik closed the meeting after she led “The Lord’s Prayer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.