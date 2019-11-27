The East Bernard Brahmarettes had an undefeated district championship season. When District 24 released the postseason awards, the Brahmarettes took home the most all-district awards with three of the highest honors.
Senior McKenna Novicke’s season did not end the way she wanted, suffering an injury in the playoffs, but she did end her high school career as the district’s overall MVP for the second straight season.
“This award just speaks volumes to the kind of player she is and how recognized she is not just in our district but (outside of it) too,” Brahmarette coach Breanna Lolley said. “She put in the work and she deserves it.”
As a freshman last year, Kenadi Domel took home the Setter MVP. This season she won the award again in her sophomore season.
“What hurt her as a freshman was just height, but we figured out a way to keep her in the (rotation) all the way around,” Lolley said. “She ran for us a well-run offense and she played really good defense and that’s recognized in the district as well. She has beautiful hands and she hardly makes errors. Very well deserving.”
The district’s Defensive MVP had a new face this year with junior Madison Crist winning the award.
Crist was voted unanimously.
“She was a defensive specialist, thinking she’d be a libero at some point for us and she took over as an outside hitter and for her to be recognized as a (defensive) threat is really awesome,” Lolley said. “It’s a testament to the work she’s put it. To have a senior coming in next year who’s the head of our serve-receive passing and defense, we’re pretty lucky to have that.”
East Bernard also had the most first-team awards, with senior Tori Koenig and sophomores Reagan Goudeau and Samantha Rabius taking home the honors.
“It shows how strong our team was, how strong our program is and how much hard work our kids put in day in and day out to be deserving of awards,” Lolley said. “I’ll be honest, they’re very humble kids. When I told them about the awards, they said thank you to my teammates because they’re the ones that got me the awards.”
Freshman Kellen Dorotik was the lone second-team Brahmarette and rounding out the team’s awards were junior Peyton McGuire and freshman Lexie Warncke, both receiving honorable mention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.