Brahmarettes to start softball ranked in state

After making an impression during last season’s softball playoffs, the East Bernard Brahmarettes will enter the 2022 season as the sixth-best team in the state according to the Texas Girls Coaching Association.
The Brahmarettes had a great 2021, coming two runs shy of making the state tournament, losing a 2-1 game in the regional final. A lot of players from the 2021 squad are returning, including four of their top five hitters.
East Bernard is the only team in the county state ranked.
