I love that my smart phone is so smart it tells me where I’m going each time I get in my vehicle.
Weekday mornings it will tell me its 32 minutes to Wharton County Youth Fair and, most days, traffic on Highway 59 is light. On Sunday mornings it lets me know what traffic is like on the way to church, all seven minutes of my drive.
So any chance I get, I like to trick my smart phone. On a random weekday when I’m not going in to the office, I’ll still find an errand to run in the morning around town so I can prove to my smart phone it doesn’t know every move I make. I’m not going to the office, I’m going to the Dollar Store for milk. Or if I wait too late in the day to leave my house it can’t figure out what’s going on. I’m sure that is aggravating for my phone.
This technology kind of makes me laugh, and at the same time, kind of makes me go, “Oh wow!”
I swear it can read the calendar in my phone and when I get in my car to go to Bunco it will pull up directions to my friend’s house. Although, smart or not smart? I’ve been playing Bunco with the same group of ladies for 20-plus years. Don’t think I need directions to any of their homes.
Earlier this week I left work and was headed to El Campo for a little shopping. My phone told me how long it was going to take to get home. I enjoyed my little moment of “you’re not as smart as you think are” because I’m not going home right now.
My favorite trip notification is Friday evenings when we get in the car to go to dinner and my phone will tell me five minutes to Lupe’s. Yes, I know if my phone is giving me weekly notifications to the local restaurant, it might be an indication that I frequent there way too often. But I do love those rare occasions when we aren’t going to Lupe’s and I’m thinking, “Nope not tonight. Venturing all the way to Rosenberg to eat at Gringos.”
I really wish if my smart phone was going to keep such close tabs on my traveling habits, it would devise an app that would just drive me to my destination.
Then again, I might end up at the office on a day I’m off, or at Lupe’s drinking margaritas on a Friday when my intent was to go the grocery store for a loaf of bread.
