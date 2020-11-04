The East Bernard Brahmas defeated the Van Vleck Leopards, 59-14 at Memorial Stadium, Friday.
EBHS had 572 yards of total offense. Of the eight scores, four different players scored. On defense, the Brahmas had two sacks, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.
EBHS has a bye next week and improved its record to 5-0 in district 9-1 on the year, Van Vleck dropped to 3-2, 3-5.
Roland Orsak provided statistical information.
