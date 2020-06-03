Wharton County once again reached 20-case status as it relates to active COVID-19 cases, according to a report provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services to the county’s Office of Emergency Management.
The report distributed to the public on Monday, June 1 explained that WC had five new positive cases of COVID-19 and 0 new recoveries. According to the county’s OEM, the total who have tested positive for the disease is now 58; there have been 38 reported cases who have recovered.
“Two of the new cases are located in Wharton, both are males, one aged 30-40 years old and the other is 50-60 years old,” the OEM said in the news release. “No additional information on the other cases nor types of transmission is available at this time and will be reported in later reports.”
In a May 28 report, the OEM did allude to new positive cases reported from Wharton.
“A local nursing home released a letter about seven positive cases at their facility. Our county health authority assures us that all of these cases are properly accounted for in our totals,” the OEM said in the report.
On Tuesday, May 26, Caney Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation in Wharton announced that it had seven positive cases. The information was provided by the facility’s Stephanie Hammond.
Part of the letter read as follows: “We are continuing to follow (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention) guidelines and have implemented new procedures within the facility to help stop the spread. The residents that tested positive are asymptomatic and will finish their 14-day isolation period before going back into general population. We have had three staff test positive and will self-isolate at home during this time. We have notified the local public health department, the State of Texas Health and Human Service Commission, the residents and their representatives/family and our employees. The public health department asked that we continue to monitor our residents for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. There are currently no other employees or residents exhibiting positive symptoms.”
Graduations mentioned
The June 1 report also represented the first time that the OEM had more in depth information on local graduations, all of which will be outdoors.
The news release said Wharton County school districts have scheduled their graduations.
Here is the latest information the OEM had regarding graduation dates and times. All graduations are scheduled outside at football stadiums.
Thursday, June 4, at 8 p.m. – Boling ISD and El Campo ISD; Friday, June 5, at 8 p.m. – East Bernard ISD and Louise ISD; and Friday, June 26, at 7 p.m. – Wharton ISD.
The OEM also reported that changes as of Monday, June 1, school districts can hold summer school with social distancing guidelines in place under the current orders, interactive amusement venues such as video arcades, amusement parks and water parks remain closed.
