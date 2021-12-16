I will always remember the potentially loneliest Christmas of my life, Christmas Eve in Salzburg, Austria, 1954.
I was confined to the post until my orders could be processed. Everyone was on leave. Suddenly a G.I. appears and says, “Hey, your mail catch up?
“Nope.”
“My Mudder from Joisey said give this to some jerk that had nuttin’ for Christmas. HO, HO, HO.” Then he pitched me a shoe size box of home baked goods and a six pack of German beer. You can bet your boots I sent this Yankee lady a grateful letter from a Texas boy far from home. How gracious to have thought of someone alone on this Holy Night.
Yes, it’s the thought that counts even if you wait until the last minute you can eliminate a lot of the stressful decision making that goes with having to choose exactly the right gift.
My wife had a jewelry store. During the Christmas rush, I used to help out behind the counter since the speaking business comes to a grinding halt about that time. Guys would come in agonizing over what to buy for their wives, mothers, loved ones. I developed a set of questions to help them make up their minds:
How much would you like to spend on this gift so that she won’t complain about the cost of your hunting lease?
Would you like to see something equivalent to a bass boat?
This may sound a little expensive but can you compare it to the cost of burning in hell for eternity?
Will she be wearing this to the Society Ball or field dressing a moose?
Do you want this to reflect the taste of a refined gentleman or you?
And so it was on Christmas Eve, about 9 p.m., as we were about to close, a big fellow in a Stetson hat, chewing an unlit cigar, wearing a huge diamond ring, rushed into the store and straight to me.
“Do you know me?” he asked.
“No, sir,” I said.
“Good,” he replied, “let’s get busy. I’m from out of town, I’m in a hurry and I’m paying cash.”
Before I could ask him any of my patented questions he asked, “How expensive is that necklace?”
I said, “About like a guided quail hunt for six.” “I’ll take two. How about those ear rings?”
“Deep sea fishing for one in Cozumel.” “Give me two pair. Wrap’em up and tell me the total including tax.”
As I was having them gift wrapped I made a little small talk while making change and collecting hundred dollar bills.
I said, “Since you bought two of everything I guess you must have a lucky wife and daughter.”
He said, “No, I’m dating two young chicks at the same time and I don’t want to have to remember what I gave to who.”
I’ll say this, the guy had an eye for what it takes to stuff a stocking … four of ’em.
