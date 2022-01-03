The East Bernard Brahmas came away with the district highest honor in the District 14 end-of-season awards.
The District 14 championship wasn’t in the Brahmas’ cards this season, but district coaches awarded senior quarterback Dallas Novicke the Overall MVP.
“District MVP goes to a guy that leads in most stat categories and one who makes a team go as well as bringing that team success and Dallas fit that criteria for our district,” East Bernard head coach Wade Bosse said.
Novicke was nearly 60 percent of the Brahmas offense, accounting for 33 touchdowns between passing and rushing. The senior quarterback also contributed on defense as a linebacker, he caused a team-high three fumbles and had 38 tackles.
East Bernard had 11 first-team honors, the second-most in the district.
Senior offensive lineman Jesus Galvan, Boone Lee and sophomore tight end DJ Losack earned first-team recognition.
“Our three leaders on the offensive line showed up with all district first-team honors,” Bosse said.
The offensive line helped pave the way for close to 2,000 yards rushing and more than five yards a carry.
Caleb Magness East Bernard’s senior wide receiver had more than 1,000 yards of offense.
“The progress he has made since ninth grade (stood out) and the huge jump in confidence he gained from 7 on 7 carried over into the fall,” Bosse said.
Magness was Novicke’s lead target with a team-high 38 passes and 803 receiving yards. Novicke had the ninth-most yards in 3A DII.
Lee doubled as a first-team defensive lineman along with senior Travis Molina. Between the two they had seven tackles for loss and more than 120 tackles.
“Both Lee and Molina played with outstanding effort every (defensive) play,” Bosse said.
Linebackers, senior Blake Jedlicka and junior Reid Morton earned first-team honors. The duo were tackle machines combining for more than 220 tackles.
“Both Blake and Reid continually showed up as top tacklers and execution of their assignments with every performance,” Bosse said.
On the back end of the defense, seniors Bryan Olvera and Brayden Lemos made it tough for teams to pass, allowing just over 100 yards through the air a game.
“With eight interceptions between them, these two young men did a great job of securing the back end of the defense and giving us a chance to keep points off the board,” Bosse said.
Olvera led the team with 132 tackles and six interceptions. Lemos had two interceptions, three passes defended and he had 37 tackles.
Brahmas kicker Cristian Ruiz was 42 for 47 on extra points and he hit five field goals with a long of 36 yards, he earned first-team recognition.
The offense had four second-team honors.
Junior offensive linemen Keegan Cavness and Korbyn Hudgins, junior running back Joshua Montalvo and senior Mason Crist were named to the second-team.
East Bernard’s offense averaged 32 points per game and 35.8 points in district play.
Three Brahma defenders were named to the second team.
Defensive lineman, sophomore DJ Losack and senior David Zavala and freshman linebacker Ty Domel earned second-team recognition.
The defense allowed 17 points per game, in district play that was cut down to 10.8 points.
Two junior Brahmas in running back Joseph Cooper and linebacker Kayden Wade earned honorable mentions.
