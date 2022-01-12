What happened to the use of the word, supper?
Do you have a meal that you call supper, or do you refer to the meal as dinner? And when does dinner and/or supper take place?
Growing up in East Texas, we had supper when my dad got in from work. It was family time, and it was always called supper. When we would visit family in Louisiana, they would have dinner at noon, with finger bowls to wash your hands. At breakfast, there were egg cups on the table, and I don’t know what the rest of you learned while at that young age, but I can tell you, eggs were hard to eat out of an egg cup.
My father’s sister always kept everything formal at the table, and an egg cup was one of those things. Now, I don’t know why, but the formal meal was always around 1 p.m. when we were there for a visit. Maybe this was because we always wanted to leave at a time that would have us home before dark.
But, let’s go back to word, supper. Think about it. Do we hear more meal times being called lunch and dinner, than we do supper? When kids would come home hungry after school, there was a snack that was meant to hold their stomach until supper time. This seems to continue in today’s world with kids getting home and needing a little bit to eat to hold them over until dinner, or supper, depending on the use of the word at your home.
Some history for all of you: If you recall using the word supper, more than likely you come from a family who either had ancestors in the agricultural workforce, or are currently still involved in agriculture. Dinner was the biggest meal of the day, and was always eaten at noon. The idea was to eat a hearty meal at noon to give the farmers and ranchers enough energy to finish their workday. Supper stems from the old French word, “souper,” meaning “evening meal.” Supper usually followed in the evening time and was the lighter meal of the day.
The word dinner, which was once used to describe the lunch meal, has lost its popularity due to more Americans working outside of the home and eating lunch at work, or at a restaurant. Now a day, you hear people calling the noon meal lunch, and the evening meal dinner or supper. Dinner usually means a more formal meal setting, than supper.
In 2020, our typical, active lives consisting of work and play became confined to our home thanks to COVID. With the pandemic still active today, will COVID return the use of the word dinner to mean a noon-time meal with family?
Speaking on the topic of meals, I received a text from a lady this past week who asked if noodles were a part of chili. The 12 or 14 answers I received from friends and family were “no,” noodles do not belong in chili. But, the more I thought about it, I remember back to my travels to Italy, eating noodles on a plate with a chili-like sauce on top. On top of that, you could have cheese, chopped green onions, and/or sour cream. So, maybe that question was not so questionable depending on where you are, or where you come from.
